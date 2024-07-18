Accident Claims Life Pf Popular Mumbai-Based Influencer Anvi Kamdar At Raigad Waterfall

Anvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old Mumbai-based chartered accountant, had garnered considerable fame as a social media influencer, particularly for her engaging reels. Her burgeoning popularity on platforms like Instagram brought her widespread recognition. Tragically, her passion for creating captivating content led to a fatal accident.

Kamdar had set out on a monsoon outing with seven friends to the picturesque Kumbhe waterfall in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. The group, seeking to enjoy the natural beauty enhanced by the rains, arrived at the popular waterfall near Mangaon. During their visit, Kamdar was filming a video to capture the scenic landscape when she slipped and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, details began to emerge. According to a police official from the Mangaon police station, Kamdar, who resided in Mumbai's Mulund area, lost her footing while recording a video and tumbled into the steep gorge. Her friends, witnessing the fall, immediately alerted local authorities.



Rescue teams, comprising police and local responders, promptly reached the scene. Kamdar was swiftly transported to the nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital. Despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.



Kamdar's dual identity as a chartered accountant and a social media influencer highlighted her multifaceted life. While she was known professionally for her expertise in accountancy, her online persona as a reel maker had gained her a significant following. Her videos, often showcasing her vibrant personality and creativity, resonated with many, making her a beloved figure in the digital community.



The tragic accident has cast a shadow over her community, both online and offline. Friends, followers, and fellow influencers have expressed their shock and sorrow over her untimely demise. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the potential dangers associated with social media content creation, especially in risky environments.



Kamdar's death is not just a loss to her immediate circle but also to the larger community that admired her work and drew inspiration from her creativity and zest for life. Her legacy, however, lives on through the numerous reels and posts that continue to circulate online, capturing moments of her life that she passionately shared with the world.

