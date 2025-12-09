Acquittal of Dileep: CM Vijayan firm, Congress distances itself from Prakash’s remark

Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram: The political fallout of the acquittal of actor Dileep in the sensational case concerning alleged sexual assault on an actress, intensified on Tuesday, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserting that the prosecution had handled the case properly and that the government would proceed with further legal action after a detailed legal review.

At the same time, the Congress top brass in the State publicly disowned controversial remarks made by UDF convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash, who had initially welcomed Dileep’s acquittal.

Speaking at an interaction organised by the Kannur Press Club, the Chief Minister said the government had extended all possible support to the survivor and would continue to stand firmly with her.

Referring to Adoor Prakash’s remarks, Vijayan said the statement reflected the UDF’s position but added that it ran contrary to the broader public sentiment in Kerala.

He also described Prakash’s response on the issue of filing an appeal as “strange” and said the remarks were against the collective conscience of society.

Rejecting Dileep’s claims of a larger conspiracy behind his prosecution, Vijayan said these were mere assumptions.

“The police proceeded strictly on the basis of evidence,” he said, adding that it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage on courtroom arguments.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership moved swiftly to distance itself from Adoor Prakash’s initial statement in which he said justice had been delivered to Dileep and that he was personally happy with the verdict.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph reiterated that the Congress stood with the survivor and supported the government’s decision to file an appeal.

He said the prosecution had failed to prove the conspiracy angle and that Prakash’s comments were strictly personal and did not reflect the party’s stand.

“The KPCC does not endorse that statement. The Congress is unequivocally with the survivor,” Sunny Joseph said, adding that he would hold discussions with Prakash on the issue.

Prakash later attempted damage control by claiming his remarks had been misinterpreted and that he had meant the survivor had not received justice and that legal remedies should continue.

However, his earlier comments had already triggered sharp political reactions and embarrassment within the UDF.

With the government preparing to challenge the acquittal in the High Court and sharp political divisions widening across party lines, the case has once again assumed centre stage in Kerala’s public discourse, underscoring the deep emotional, legal and political stakes involved for the survivor, the accused and the State.