Action against shopkeepers for littering

Anantapur: The authorities in Anantapur city have observed that several shopkeepers are irresponsibly dumping waste generated from their businesses in front of their shops. This careless disposal of garbage is not only leading to unhygienic conditions in the city but also posing serious health risks to the public.

Despite repeated warnings and written notices issued earlier, there has been no improvement in the behavior of the traders. In light of this, the municipal administration has announced that starting from Tuesday, any shopkeeper found disposing waste outside without using designated bins will face monetary penalties and fines.

Dedicated teams have been deployed in every ward to monitor and enforce these regulations. Authorities have made it clear that no leniency will be shown to those polluting public spaces, and strict fines will be imposed in the interest of public health and sanitation.