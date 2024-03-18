Actor Prakash Raj Criticizes Electoral Boasts: No Party Can Claim 400 Seats

Actor Prakash Raj, without explicitly naming the BJP, criticized those who boast of winning 400 seats in the upcoming general elections despite being involved in fraudulent activities. Speaking at the Chikkamangalur Press Club in Karnataka, he emphasized that only individuals with a history of deceit would make such exaggerated claims. Regardless of political affiliation, whether Congress or any other party, he asserted that such arrogance reflects poorly on the integrity of the party.

Taking a subtle jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion of the NDA winning over 400 seats, Prakash Raj dismissed the possibility in a democratic setup. He emphasized that winning seats should be based on merit and support from the people, rather than presumptuous declarations by political parties. The actor highlighted the inherent arrogance in making such claims without the mandate of the electorate.

PM Modi's statement in the Rajya Sabha on February 5, where he confidently predicted the NDA's return with over 400 seats, was brought into discussion. Prakash Raj questioned the validity of such claims, pointing out the unrealistic nature of projecting such a massive victory margin. He referred to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, made on February 2 in the Rajya Sabha, about the BJP aiming for 400 seats in the upcoming elections, highlighting the ongoing debate surrounding these ambitious electoral projections.