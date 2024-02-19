Live
- Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in Banaskantha market; no casualties
- Gurugram: Two arrested for duping MBBS aspirant
- Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria celebrate 13th anniversary amid 'Rust' trial
- TN budget filled with empty announcements: Annamalai
- Ashmit Patel on back-to-back releases: It signals my return to the game
- Social media influencer accuses Max Gurugram of hiking doc's consultation fee; hospital denies charges
- Sonowal to throw open inland waterway projects worth Rs 254 crore in North-East
- Pregnant woman in Delhi overcomes spinal TB, paralysis to deliver healthy baby
- Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff
- EU opens formal probe against TikTok over safeguarding kids, ad transparency
Just In
Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Political Ascent: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Sets Ambitious Goal For Membership Expansion
- 1. Explore the latest developments as actor Thalapathy Vijay directs his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to add two crore new members.
- 2. With a focus on women and first-time voters, the party aims for grassroots strength, introducing a dedicated women-led membership wing.
Actor Thalapathy Vijay, known for his contributions to the film industry, recently ventured into politics by establishing his own party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. In a recent development, he has instructed party members to focus on expanding the party's membership, setting an ambitious goal of adding two crore new members. Notably, Vijay emphasized the active involvement of women and first-time voters in the party.
As part of this expansion plan, the party is set to introduce an exclusive women-led membership wing, which will be coordinated by district and Assembly in-charges. The headquarters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam stated that it aims to make the general public, especially first-time and women voters, active members of the party.
During a consultation meeting in Chennai, Vijay urged his party colleagues to conduct district and Assembly-wise membership drives to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The party's directives also include the identification and segregation of voters based on their political affiliations. To facilitate the membership drive, a mobile application will soon be launched to engage general voters, first-time voters, and women voters with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.
Actor Vijay officially entered politics on February 2, expressing his commitment to bring about "fundamental political change" with a focus on transparent, caste-free, and corruption-free administration. While the party will not participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vijay announced its intention to contest the 2026 Tamil Assembly elections.