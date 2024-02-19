Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Political Ascent: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Sets Ambitious Goal For Membership Expansion

Actor Thalapathy Vijay, known for his contributions to the film industry, recently ventured into politics by establishing his own party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. In a recent development, he has instructed party members to focus on expanding the party's membership, setting an ambitious goal of adding two crore new members. Notably, Vijay emphasized the active involvement of women and first-time voters in the party.



As part of this expansion plan, the party is set to introduce an exclusive women-led membership wing, which will be coordinated by district and Assembly in-charges. The headquarters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam stated that it aims to make the general public, especially first-time and women voters, active members of the party.

During a consultation meeting in Chennai, Vijay urged his party colleagues to conduct district and Assembly-wise membership drives to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The party's directives also include the identification and segregation of voters based on their political affiliations. To facilitate the membership drive, a mobile application will soon be launched to engage general voters, first-time voters, and women voters with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

Actor Vijay officially entered politics on February 2, expressing his commitment to bring about "fundamental political change" with a focus on transparent, caste-free, and corruption-free administration. While the party will not participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vijay announced its intention to contest the 2026 Tamil Assembly elections.

