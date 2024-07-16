Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC junks plea to review Jan 3 verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea to review its January 3 verdict, in which it refused to transfer inquiries into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team, or the Central Bureau of Investigation. In a terse three-line ruling, the Apex court said it had ‘perused’ the review petition but found ‘no error apparent on the face of the record’.

The petition was junked by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra. “The review petition is, therefore, dismissed,” the bench said. The review plea was filed by Anamika Jaiswal, one of the public interest litigation petitioners.

The plea had claimed ‘mistakes and errors’ in the judgment and, in light of certain new material received by the counsel for the petitioner, there were sufficient reasons for a review of the verdict.

The plea also said market regulator -- Securities and Exchange Board of India -- had only updated the court about the status of the 24 investigations it undertook following the allegations - ie, said whether it was completed or not - but did not disclose any findings or details of action taken.