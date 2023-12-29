Adityanath visit to Ayodhya cancelled due to bad weather

Ayodhya : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Ayodhya on Thursday to take stock of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple town on December 30 was cancelled due to bad weather, a senior official said.

Earlier, officials had told PTI that Adityanath, after reaching, was scheduled to first visit the Hanumangarhi temple, and then go for a “darshan” of Ram Lalla and inspect the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was to visit Ayodhya today but he could not go there due to poor visibility owing to fog,” the senior official said. Prime Minister Modi will visit the temple town on December 30 to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the airport. He will also address a rally, officials had said earlier. The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be held on January 22 and it will be attended by the prime minister.

A ceremonial gateway to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site has been erected in front of the Birla Dharmshala and workers are giving finishing touches to it. The gateway is located near Hanumangarhi temple and leads to the site of the upcoming temple. Heavy security has been deployed around the Hanumangarhi temple and roads leading to the temple complex construction site.