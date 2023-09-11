Advocate In Noida Found Dead At Her Residence While Husband Goes Missing

Authorities discovered the lifeless body of a 61-year-old advocate at her residence in Sector 30 Noida during Sunday afternoon. Police officials familiar with the matter stated that her spouse was missing from their home which raised suspicions about his potential connection to her demise as voiced by the victim's brother.



The authorities have positively identified the deceased as Renu Sinha who had formerly been employed at the Delhi high court but had not actively practiced law in recent years. The husband of the victim has been identified as Nitin Singh aged 62. According to officials their son Manav Gautam currently resides in the United States.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kumar from Noida has stated that their preliminary investigation reveals that Sinha had a dispute with her husband over the decision to sell their current residence. Sinha's brother Ajay Kumar attempted to contact her on multiple occasions starting from Saturday morning. However all his calls went unanswered prompting him to visit her house on Sunday around 3.15pm. To his surprise he found the residence locked from the inside.

He contacted the authorities... Upon forcibly entering the premises the police discovered the woman situated in the bathroom. Law enforcement personnel estimated that the body had been present for approximately one or two days.

According to an officer's statement there were no visible external wounds on the body. However it is believed that she might have been pushed aside during a intense dispute leading to her subsequent demise. All belongings within the house remained undisturbed and in their proper positions.

After receiving a complaint from Sinha's brother the police registered a murder case on Sunday night. Sinha's brother informed them that the couple had been fighting for some time. Preliminary investigations revealed that Sinha was a cancer survivor and had a history of heart disease. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to gather further evidence. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case.