Advocates oppose BJP leader as Madras HC judge

Chennai: A group of advocates belonging to the Madras High Court Bar has made representations to President Draupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court Collegium expressing dismay at the Collegium's recommendation to elevate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as an HC, reports theleaflet.in .

'The advocates, 22 in number, have flagged the 'hate speeches' made by Gowri against the religious minorities, namely Muslims and Christians. They have demanded that the Collegium withdraw its recommendation, and that the President return the file recommending Gowri's appointment and seek clarification as to how a person spreading hate speech against Indian minorities had been recommended to the high constitutional post of a high court judge,' the Leaflet reports.

'In their letters, Madras High Court Bar members, advocates N.G.R. Prasad, R. Vaigai, S.S. Vasudevan and Anna Mathew, among others, have asserted that Gowri's regressive views are completely antithetical to foundational Constitutional values and reflect her deep-rooted religious bigotry, making her unfit to be appointed as a high court judge,' the website writes.