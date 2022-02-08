After BJP, Samajwadi Party has also released its manifesto for upcoming UP elections 2022

Lucknow: Elections being around the corner, every party is putting forward their manifesto to make people aware of their propaganda after they come in rule. After the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party has also released its manifesto. While announcing this, Akhilesh Yadav made many big promises for the youth, farmers, women. Akhilesh Yadav, who had announced to provide 300 units of free electricity if the SP government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, announced to give two free LPG cylinders to every BPL family in a year.

While releasing the manifesto for the UP elections on Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party has promised to give 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs as well as laptops to 12th pass students.

Key promises of SP manifesto:

- 33 percent reservation will be given to women in government jobs.

- 300 units of electricity will be given free to the public.

- Will distribute laptops to 12 pass students.

- Will help small artisans of 18 thousand rupees every year.

- Financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh will be given to the families of the martyrs of the farmers' agitation which lasted for one year.

- Kamdhenu scheme will be started again.

- Will make UP a 100% literate state by 2027.

- Will give payment to sugarcane farmers in 15 days.

- A memorial will be built in the name of martyr farmers.

- BPL will be given two gas cylinders free of cost every year.

- Every year 18 thousand rupees will be given to the elderly as pension.

- Old pension scheme will be restored again.

- 1090 will be strengthened and arrangements will be made for investigation.

- Kanya Vidyadhan will be given.

- Samajwadi canteen and grocery store will open for the poor.

- Pension will be given to weavers, tailors and people of the unorganized sector.

- The response time of dial 100 will be less than 15 minutes.

- Model schools will be built in every district.

-T he budget of health centers will be three times. Health facilities will be improved.

- Support system will be developed for MSMEs.

- One liter of petrol will be given free to two wheeler drivers.

- Along with drinking water facility, WiFi facility will be available in the villages.