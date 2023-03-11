After CBI, Sisodia lands in ED's net

New Delhi: A city court on Friday sent Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, to ED custody till March 17, after the federal agency sought the former Delhi deputy chief minister's remand to further unravel the conspiracy through which he was alleged to have generated proceeds of crime of more than Rs 290 crore.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the anti-money laundering agency to interrogate the senior AAP leader in custody for a week. The ED had sought Sisodia's custody for 10 days. The court heard the arguments put forth by the ED and Sisodia's lawyers on the AAP leader's custody.

The lawyer for the Enforcement Directorate alleged Sisodia made false statements to the agency about the 'scam' and that it wanted to unearth the modus operandi adopted by the perpetrators and confront him with the other accused. ED's counsel Zoheb Hossain also claimed before the special court that Sisodia destroyed his phones, an important piece of evidence in the investigation. According to the ED's remand papers, Sisodia generated "kickbacks" and proceeds of crime of more than Rs 290 crore.

"Proceeds of crime of at least Rs 292.8 crore (calculated as on date which is likely to increase during the course of investigation) is attributable in respect of the role of Sh. Manish Sisodia...", the ED said in its remand papers while seeking his custody. Sisodia, it alleged, "Conspired with other persons and actively involved in formation of faulty policy against kickbacks...Sisodia has played role in generation, transfer, concealment of the proceeds of crime and projected the same as untainted."

The ED also alleged Sisodia used/changed/destroyed 14 phones/IMEIs and only 2 phones could be recovered during the raids conducted by the CBI in this case. The AAP politician, it claimed, not only used the SIM subscribed on the name of his PS Devender Sharma but also handsets purchased under various names. The claims of the ED counsel were contested by a battery of lawyers representing Sisodia. Senior advocates Dayan Krishnan, Mohit Mathur and Siddharth Aggarwal said the excise policy was accepted by the Lieutenant Governor who must have examined it.