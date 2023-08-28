After Congres, AAP demands probe into Adani Power issue

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded action against officials and ministers in Gujarat for alleged excess payment to Adani Power Mundra Limited (APMuL) over five years under two power purchase agreements.

Gujarat government had denied the allegation after state Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil had on Saturday raised the issue and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had made an "excess payment of Rs 3,900 crore" to the company. Gujarat government spokesperson and cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel said the allegations were "misleading" and that the payment was only interim and not final. Addressing a press conference, Singh on Monday demanded a probe into the "corruption".

"Where is ED? Where is CBI? You reach West Bengal, Telangana at the drop of a hat. But you are not able to see the corruption that is happening. "It is only after the Hindenburg report that they realised that corruption was happening. How did this corruption happen? There should be action against officials and ministers involved in this," he said.

It has been alleged that the state-run Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) paid Adani Power Rs 13,802 crore between October 2018 and March 2023 even when the latter did not submit any invoice or supporting documents of coal procurement (for its power plants). Singh produced a letter purportedly written by GUVNL dated May 15, 2023, to Adani Power Mundra, seeking recovery of Rs 3,802 crore, excess payment made by the GUVNL towards energy charges under the two Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) signed with the latter.