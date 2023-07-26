After denial, Indian woman weds her Pak FB friend

Peshawar: Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan, married her Facebook friend on Tuesday after converting to Islam and now has a new name Fatima. The 34-year-old Indian woman was staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah’s home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019. They tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge amid tight security.

On Monday, Anju had told the media that she is coming back to India. Nasrulla had given an affidavit to local authorities, stating that there is no love angle to their friendship, and Anju will return to India on August 20

“Nasrullah and Anju’s marriage was solemnised and a proper nikkah was performed after she converted to Islam,” senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

According to police, both appeared in the court in Upper Dir in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel and lawyers. Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah and said Indian woman Anju has been named Fatima after her conversion to Islam.

He further stated that the Indian woman has been shifted to home from the court under police security, Geo News reported.

They recorded the statement, saying they have signed the nikkah on their own will. The Indian woman told the court that she has willingly come to Pakistan and is very happy here, it said.

Earlier on Monday, both went on a sightseeing trip amid tight security. They visited the Lawari tunnel connecting Dir Upper District with Chitral District, police officials said. In the pictures of their visit to the picturesque tourist spots, Anju and Nasrullah were seen sitting in a lush green garden and holding hands. Anju, who was born

in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, shared a short video before her marriage in which she says she “feels safe” in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Tuesday.