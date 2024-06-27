Live
Just In
After ED, CBI arrests Kejriwal
Highlights
New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday arrested the AAP chief in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam. He is already in judicial custody in connection with an ED money laundering case related to the same scam.
A Delhi court later sent Kejriwal to three-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the hearing of arguments on the probe agency's application during which he said he is innocent. The chief minister, who also addressed the court in person, denied having given any statement putting the “entire blame” for the liquor policy scam on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the scam.
