After SC rap, protesting docs say they will return to work

New Delhi : The Supreme Court issued a directive to the protesting junior doctors in Bengal on Monday to return to work by 5 pm September 10 failing which the state government would be free to take disciplinary action, according to The Telegraph report.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that while protests are a right, they cannot come at the expense of public duty.

The bench, which included Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, made it clear that no disciplinary actions would be taken if the junior doctors resume their duties by the stipulated date.

The media spoke with a few protesting doctors, who said they would obey the apex court but who also expressed dissatisfaction that justice still eludes them even a month after the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“If the CJI has asked us to go back to work I would go back but I don’t think we are getting justice because no culprits till now have been identified,” a doctor said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing the state government, said that healthcare delivery had been severely impacted by the junior doctors’ strike.

“Twenty-three people have died because they do not work, the healthcare system can collapse, 6 lakh individuals denied treatments, resident doctors not attending OPDs. No angiography for over 1,500 patients.”

The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the medic raped and murdered , and asked the CBI to investigate into it.

CJI said there was no reference to the 'challan' (document) used, and sought an answer from the CBI and the West Bengal government. "Where is the challan of the body when it was handed over for postmortem? the bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The court also flagged a 14-hour delay by Kolkata Police in registering FIR in rape and murder incident. The top court directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 on the probe in the case.

