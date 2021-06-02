After The Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams, Twitter Flooded With Memes Regarding The Decision

Following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and high-profile officials, CBSE and ICSE understudies will not have to take their Class 12 board exams this year. A lot of funny materials are found on social media regarding the cancellation of the exams.

PM Modi presided over the meeting, which was also attended by Union Ministers of data and Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Defence Rajnath Singh.

It has been determined that there will be no Class XII Board Exams this year. According to an official statement, it was also resolved that CBSE will take steps to assemble the results of class XII students according to well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Several states have chosen for a lockdown owing to the Covid crisis, according to PM Modi. As a result, students, parents, and instructors are naturally concerned about their children's health in the event of a pandemic. Students should not be pushed to take tests in such a stressful setting, he argued.

Taking to Twitter, the authority handle of PM Modi reported, that the Government of India has chosen to drop the Class XII CBSE Board Exams.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

