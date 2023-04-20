After UAE & Saudi Arabia, Jaishankar discusses Sudan crisis with Egyptian counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, the ongoing situation in violence-hit Sudan.

"Discussed the concerning situation in Sudan just now with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Deeply value his assessments and insights, as also his very helpful attitude. Agreed to remain in close touch," Jaishankar tweeted soon after his discussion with Shoukry.

The minister's talks with his Egyptian counterpart over Sudan are part of a series of telephonic conversations he has had with foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar had discussed the situation in violence-hit Sudan with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially in view of its concerns over the Indians residing in the African country.

On his telephonic conversation with UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said they had exchanged views on the situation in Sudan.

Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan.



Our continuing contacts are helpful. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

"Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan. Our continuing contacts are helpful," the external affairs minister had tweeted on April 19.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group since April 15, which has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

Referring to his talks with Saudi Arabian foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan, Jaishankar had said that both sides will remain in close touch.

"Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch," Jaishankar had tweeted after talking to Farhan.