After UP & MP, Assam govt donates Rs 5 cr for flood relief to Tripura

Agartala: After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the Assam government on Sunday donated Rs 5 crore to Tripura, which has recently witnessed catastrophic floods for the first time in over three decades, killing at least 32 persons and affecting 17 lakh people.



Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for donating Rs 5 crore to assist the flood victims of the state.

The donation was presented by Assam’s Tourism and Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, to the Chief Minister at his official residence in Agartala.

Saha in a post on the X said : “Deeply grateful to the people of Assam and Hon'ble CM Himanta Biswa Ji for extending a helping hand to Tripura in its time of need!"

"A cheque of Rs 5 Cr was handed over by Hon'ble Minister Jayanta Malla Ji today, symbolising the solidarity and support from the people of Assam. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion! Your contribution will go a long way in helping us overcome the challenges posed by the floods,” he added.

Mallabaruah in a separate post on the X said: “On behalf of Hon'ble CM Dr Himanta Biswa sir, I had the honour of presenting a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Hon'ble CM of Tripura, Prof Dr Manik Saha."

"This gesture reflects our solidarity with the people of Tripura during the recent floods. The contribution from the Assam Government is intended to support the ongoing relief efforts in these challenging times,” he added.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh governments donated Rs 20 crore, Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively for the flood relief of Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister earlier said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the recent flood in the state.

The Prime Minister also approved Rs 50,000 each from the PMNRF for those who got injured in the flood.

Food and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, on Saturday, had said that as per the preliminary assessment, the damage to properties, crops and infrastructure amounted to over Rs 18,000 crore, which could rise further after field assessment.

A six-member inter-ministerial Central team (IMCT) visited the worst-hit Gomati, Sepahijala, Khowai and South Tripura districts for three days last week and assessed the flood damage and losses.

The IMCT, led by B. C. Joshi, Joint Secretary (Foreigners Division) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), also held several meetings with all the senior officials here to discuss the damage and loss of properties and crops.

The IMCT, which left here on Saturday for New Delhi, would submit a report to the Central government about the flood damage and losses in Tripura.

According to officials, the terrible floods since August 19 in Tripura claimed at least 32 lives and injured many, besides affecting over 17 lakh people in all eight districts of the state.

Out of the 32 deaths, 20 were killed in landslides and house collapses in different places, while 12 died due to drowning.

Several thousand flood-hit people are still in over 300 relief camps in different districts across Tripura.