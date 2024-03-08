Agra: Congress, INDIA bloc’s priority is to protect families says J P Nadda

Agra : BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the priority of the Congress and the INDIA bloc is to promote the interest of families without having any genuine concern for Dalits and weaker sections of the society.

He also said the Congress party, which ruled India for a long period after Independence, considered Dalits as “instruments for getting votes” and had no genuine concern for them and the downtrodden. Nadda, who was speaking at ‘Anushoochit Jaati Maha Sammelan’ in Agra, was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Congress was in power for a long time in the country since Independence. They didn’t see our Scheduled Caste (SC) brothers from a humanitarian point of view. They always saw them as an instrument to garner votes,” said Nadda.

He hailed his government’s decision to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and said by doing away with the constitutional provision, the people of the SC community in the Union Territory (UT) will derive benefits of reservation, get government jobs and will also get elected to seats reserved for them after delimitation. Nadda also hit out at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and alleged that its aim is to save the parties of families from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign against corruption. “This Congress party and INDI alliance are there to save families from the campaign of Modi against corruption.

They are either on bail or in jail,” said Nadda. The BJP chief took names of several political parties right from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and said they are parties of families. He asked, “Tell me whether Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah’s National Conference is a party of family or not, and Mufti Mohhamad and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP is a party of family or not?

In Punjab, (late) Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal’s SAD is a party of family or not? “In Haryana, Chautala family’s party is a party of family or not?

In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh, Dimple and (late) Mulayam (Singh Yadav)’s SP is a party of family or not? In Bihar, Lalu, Rabri, Misa, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap’s RJD is a party of the family or not?” he said. Nadda asked whether in Bengal, “bua-bhatija” Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is a party of family or not. In Telangana, whether KCR, KTR and Kavitha’s BRS a party of family or not, he said.