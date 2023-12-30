Agra Metro completes tunnel work on priority stretch in 'record' 11 months

Agra: The tunnelling work for Agra Metro's priority stretch, from Taj Mahal eastern gate to Jama Masjid, has been completed in "record" 11 months. Also, the train testing commenced successfully on Saturday on the underground section of the priority stretch.

The work for the priority stretch was completed in 11 months after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in February.

"On an average, construction of an underground metro station and tunnelling work takes thrice the time as compared to elevated stations. However, Agra Metro team was able to complete this in a record time of 11 months including the tunnel construction through TBM, Track work, entire third rail laying work and signalling work to ensure smooth and safe train movement," an official said.

Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Sushil Kumar said: "This is no less of an achievement and I congratulate the UPMRC team for excellent team work. The train was taken to the underground section for the first time in Agra in less then 11 months after start of tunnel work in February 2023. This is an example of great coordination shown particularly by civil, track, traction, signaling, E&M, and telecom team."

The train testing will now be done on the entire priority stretch which is getting ready to be opened for public in the near future. The systems and signalling work will also be completed by the next month, a UPMRC statement said.