Ahead of Nuapada by-election, BJD leader Amar joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development ahead of Nuapada by-election, senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), delivering a major setback to the Opposition BJD. Amar formally joined the BJP at an event held here at the State headquarters of the party in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State BJP president Manmohan Samal and Odisha BJP in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar.

Welcoming Amar into the party, Majhi said in the political scenario of Odisha, Amar Patnaik is known as a noted intellectual personality, both in the State as well as in Parliament. He also praised Amar for the services rendered by him as a public servant, Rajya Sabha member and his role in the Cooperative movement in Odisha.

The Chief Minister said his experience and leadership will play a major role in strengthening the BJP. Chief Minister Majhi said, “Amar must have been feeling relieved after joining the BJP and leaving the suffocating experience within the BJD, as there was little opportunity and freedom for him to grow or contribute meaningfully.” He said by joining the BJP, he has embraced a broader national vision where there is ample scope to serve the country. Majhi expressed confidence that Amar would make remarkable contributions in his new role and added that he looks forward to working closely with him in various areas. Meanwhile, Amar said whenever he heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Parliament, he felt profoundly inspired. “His unwavering dedication to the nation’s development and his ambitious vision for a transformed India by 2047 have deeply influenced me. Under his dynamic leadership, India has risen to a position of great respect and pride on the global stage,” said Amar.

“I was seeking an opportunity to contribute to the development of both my country and my State, and to help create a distinct identity for Odisha. I thank the State BJP unit, CM Mohan Majhi, BJP State president Manmohan Samal for providing me that opportunity,” Amar further added. Amar’s induction into the BJP marks one of the most high-profile political switch-overs in recent times in Odisha, and is being seen as a strategic boost for the BJP ahead of the crucial by-poll.