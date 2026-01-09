AI startups ‘co-architects’ of our future: PM

New Delhi Highlighting the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in bringing about transformation in society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India has immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation in the sector.

The PM made these remarks at a roundtable with AI startups at his residence. The meeting was attended by 12 Indian AI startups who have qualified for the ‘AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge in the Summit’. These startups, which are working in a diverse set of areas including Indian language foundation models, multilingual LLMs, speech-to-text, text-to-audio and text-to-video; 3D content using generative AI for e-commerce, presented their ideas and work.

Modi said that AI start-ups were the “co-architects” of India’s future. “India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of Made in India, Made for the World,” he added. World’s trust in India is the country’s biggest strength, PM Modi said, adding that Indian AI models should be “ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles. Startups should work towards global leadership from India, and India can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation globally, he added. He also suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages.