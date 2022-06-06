AICTE Becomes First Accreditation Body To Hold Office Space In Metaverse

New Delhi: Expanding its foothold in the virtual world, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has become the first accreditation body in the world to have its very own office space in the metaverse. On Monday, Information Data Systems Inc. (IDS) unveiled the outlook of the AICTE in the metaverse; a simulated digital environment that uses augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR).

Aravind Voruganti, Vice President, Blockchain Practices and Products, IDS, announced the launch of Polyversity, a virtual university, which has the simulated presence of various academic institutions, including the premises of AICTE. During the course of the presentation, Voruganti showcased the virtual vicinity of the Polyversity.

Voruganti showcased the virtual Avatar of the Polyversity, which has a shopping complex, sports complex, auditoriums and even classrooms where a student can attend lectures virtually. He said that with the help of AICTE, IDS will be making India a leader in the metaverse

"AICTE became the first accreditation body in the world to have a virtual office in metaverse," Voruganti announced.

While addressing a large gathering of students, ministers and private companies, Voruganit said that IDS sees a lot of potential in enabling Indian engineers in the virtual space. AICTE on Monday launched a portal which would connect interested students with IT companies and start-ups to train them on technical education. The portal has also onboarded companies such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, IBM and so on, who would train interested candidates for topics such as blockchain, Artificial Intelligence. The portal would reflect internship and apprenticeship opportunities offered by over 40,000 companies all across the country.

"We are very much happy to be associated with AICTE's latest initiative 'ABCDEFGHI' and eventually there will be more technical subjects that will be added to the list. We are committed to upskilling 500,000 students in Blockchain 3.0 and we are working with over 100 academic partners," Voruganti said.

IDS has also launched another initiative called Bharat Blockchain Network which is the world's largest academic Blockchain network with over 100 universities and academic partners. Voruganti said that the intention is not only towards upskilling but also working with academia deep inside where IDS can enable them to run applications and infrastructure as a service and making them partners under Web 3.0.

"Under Bharat Blockchain we are trying to bring various decentralised applications around certifications, skill badges, student transfer and operational efficiencies in terms of document management, inspect and what not," he said, claiming that academia spends 30 percent of their time in regulatory processes.