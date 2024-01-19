AIIMS chief urges youth to focus on food safety, overall well-being

New Delhi : The youths of the country need to focus on food safety and overall well-being while understanding the importance of nurturing the heart and mind simultaneously, AIIMS-Delhi Director M Srinivas has said.

Addressing a gathering at AllMS-Delhi on National Youth Day on January 12, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he envisioned India becoming a global economic powerhouse and encouraged everyone to collectively contribute towards that goal.

Addressing the event, Himanshu Gupta (IAS), Secretary of CBSE, said, “As we converge to commemorate National Youth Day, the trajectory of our nation becomes all the more significant. In a departure from convention, today’s youth, aged between 30 and 35, are not only forging thriving companies but also spearheading the ascent of young tycoons.”

“They are scripting a narrative of unparalleled success... aligned with the spirit of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, this generation is undeniably steering our nation towards a future defined by innovation, enterprise, and a steadfast commitment to societal well-being,” Gupta said.

Reflecting on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Dr Kanwalpreet Kochhar, the Head In-charge of Cognitive Neurophysiology and Nutrition Lab, Department of Physiology, AIIMS, Delhi, urged the youth to be catalysts of change.

“The youth is going to change the world. Let us arise, awake, and not stop till the goal is achieved. To achieve everything, we must first prioritize our health -- physical, mental, and spiritual,” she said.