Live
- Vanitha's seat shift creates concern over YSRCP cadre
- Kodi Kathi Srinu launches indefinite strike in prison
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
- People told to wear masks to prevent Covid
- Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Sparks Festive Preparations across state
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 19 January, 2024
- Visakhapatnam: Beneficiaries receive free LPG connections
- 14th All India Police Commando Competition from January 22
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 19 January, 2024
- New Delhi: L-G Saxena approves prison rules amendment
Just In
AIIMS chief urges youth to focus on food safety, overall well-being
The youths of the country need to focus on food safety and overall well-being while understanding the importance of nurturing the heart and mind simultaneously, AIIMS-Delhi Director M Srinivas has said.
New Delhi : The youths of the country need to focus on food safety and overall well-being while understanding the importance of nurturing the heart and mind simultaneously, AIIMS-Delhi Director M Srinivas has said.
Addressing a gathering at AllMS-Delhi on National Youth Day on January 12, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he envisioned India becoming a global economic powerhouse and encouraged everyone to collectively contribute towards that goal.
Addressing the event, Himanshu Gupta (IAS), Secretary of CBSE, said, “As we converge to commemorate National Youth Day, the trajectory of our nation becomes all the more significant. In a departure from convention, today’s youth, aged between 30 and 35, are not only forging thriving companies but also spearheading the ascent of young tycoons.”
“They are scripting a narrative of unparalleled success... aligned with the spirit of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, this generation is undeniably steering our nation towards a future defined by innovation, enterprise, and a steadfast commitment to societal well-being,” Gupta said.
Reflecting on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Dr Kanwalpreet Kochhar, the Head In-charge of Cognitive Neurophysiology and Nutrition Lab, Department of Physiology, AIIMS, Delhi, urged the youth to be catalysts of change.
“The youth is going to change the world. Let us arise, awake, and not stop till the goal is achieved. To achieve everything, we must first prioritize our health -- physical, mental, and spiritual,” she said.