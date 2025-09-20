Aim to make universities in Delhi world-class: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the government aims to develop all universities in Delhi, including Dr B.R. Ambedkar University, as centres of world-class education and excellence, so that not only students from the country but also from abroad prioritise studying here.

Inaugurating the newly constructed Swami Vivekan Bhawan at the Karampura campus of Dr B.R. Ambedkar University, CM Gupta said, “Every resource, modern infrastructure, qualified faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities will be provided so that every student can experience a ‘best university’ and stand confidently on the global stage.”

She said the new building of the University was being opened as part of the fortnight-long Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted that the birthday of PM Modi is being celebrated across the country as "Seva Pakhwada".

“PM Modi's entire life has been dedicated to the service of the nation, the welfare of society, and public well-being. For him, every day and every moment has been solely and exclusively for the welfare of the country,” he said.

“That is why the most appropriate way to celebrate his birthday is not through grand festivities, but through service activities, so that smiles can be brought to the faces of the needy and positive changes can be brought about in society,” he said.

Earlier on the fourth day of the fortnight-long “Seva Pakhwada”, the Chief Minister inaugurated a biogas plant in West Delhi.

CM Gupta hit out at former Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for blocking Centre-funded projects in the city over the past decade, highlighting that a biogas plant opened on Saturday in West Delhi was delayed since 2018.

Inaugurating the national capital's first large-scale compressed biogas plant of the MCD at Nangli Dairy, she said, “Kejriwal had failed to execute development projects funded by the PM Narendra Modi government. Sometimes he used to say he could not sign the file, sometimes he claimed that he was not being given a free hand.”

“Now, the governance of excuses has ended with the construction of this plant, which will not only make energy out of cow dung but also prevent the waste from flowing into the Yamuna,” said the Chief Minister.

She said that work on the biogas plant began in 2018, but was never completed under the AAP government.

“After the BJP government came to power, it was swiftly completed in 2025 and handed over to the MCD. When people asked Kejriwal about the delay, he would blame Modi for not allowing it. But the truth is, they lacked the intent to work,” she said.

Calling the new plant a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Gupta said the city generates 2,500 tonnes of cow dung daily, and the government plans to build similar biogas plants in all 11 districts.



