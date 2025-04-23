AIMPLB temporarily halts Waqf Act protests following Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday announced a temporary halt to its protest campaign against the amendments to the Waqf Act in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people and left 17 others critically injured.

In a statement, the AIMPLB expressed its deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

“As a mark of solidarity with the bereaved families, the Board has decided to suspend its campaign against the amendments to the Waqf Act for three days,” the statement read.

Dr S.Q.R. Ilyas, National Convener of the Majlis-e-Amal for the Protection of Waqf under the AIMPLB, strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “deeply tragic and inhuman act of terror.”

He added that such violence not only devastates families but also disrupts social harmony and peace.

"In light of this tragedy, the Board is observing a three-day mourning period by pausing all protest activities under the Waqf Protection Campaign," Dr Ilyas said.

A circular has been issued to all state and district-level conveners of the campaign, instructing them to suspend protest programmes and public mobilisations during this period.

Dr Ilyas emphasised that the suspension is temporary and the campaign will resume once the mourning period concludes.

The terror attack -- the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike -- occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran, a scenic meadow in Anantnag district accessible only on foot or by pony. A group of tourists visiting the area was targeted.

The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. An official government confirmation is awaited.

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his Saudi Arabia visit to return and take stock of the situation, said those behind this “heinous act will be brought to justice and will not be spared.”



