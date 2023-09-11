  • Menu
Air Asia flight to Bengaluru returns soon after take-off from Kochi

Air Asia flight to Bengaluru returns soon after take-off from Kochi
An Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers returned soon after taking off from the international airport here, airport sources said on Monday.

The flight, which left for Bengaluru late Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take-off at around 11:20 p.m.

The flight returned following a suspected hydraulic failure minutes after it took off.

All emergency arrangements were done and the flight made a safe landing with no issues to the passengers and crew.

More details were awaited.

