Air Asia flight to Bengaluru returns soon after take-off from Kochi

Amid spike in dengue cases in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah stresses on need to maintain hygiene
Ensuring Safe Return to Campus with Health and Security Guidelines for the Education Community
Congress alleges Rs 13,000 cr scam in J&K Jal Jeevan Mission, says officer being harassed
Kharge reminds BJP to look into 'real issues' as G20 is over
Rahman gets blamed after the recent concert in Chennai
UP International Trade Show will display state's potential
20 water bodies in Lucknow to be revived, beautified by Lake Man
Apple Event 2023: All that we expect from iPhone 15 to AirPods Pro 2; Find details
Is it considered inauspicious to buy new items during Pitru Paksha? here is the truth
'Mega157' update: Pre-production works begin for this Chiranjeevi-starrer
Highlights
An Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers returned soon after taking off from the international airport here, airport sources said on Monday.
The flight, which left for Bengaluru late Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take-off at around 11:20 p.m.
The flight returned following a suspected hydraulic failure minutes after it took off.
All emergency arrangements were done and the flight made a safe landing with no issues to the passengers and crew.
More details were awaited.
