Air Hostess Allegedly Sexually Harassed While On Ventilator In Gurugram Hospital
Police investigate claims that a 46-year-old air hostess was sexually harassed while semi-conscious on a ventilator at a private Gurugram hospital, with the victim reporting the incident after discharge.
A 46-year-old air hostess has reported being sexually harassed while in a vulnerable state during medical treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. According to police, the woman was allegedly assaulted on April 6 while semi-conscious and connected to a ventilator, but she only filed a formal complaint on April 14, shortly after being discharged.
The victim, who had traveled to Gurugram for company training and was staying at a five-star hotel, initially required hospitalization after a swimming pool incident. Her husband transferred her to a second private facility on April 5, where the alleged harassment occurred the following day.
In her complaint, the woman stated she was unable to resist the advances from a hospital staff member due to her compromised condition. She also claimed two nurses witnessed the incident but failed to intervene or provide assistance.
The victim disclosed the incident to her husband after her April 13 discharge, prompting an immediate call to the Police Control Room. She subsequently filed a formal police complaint with legal representation present.
Gurugram Police confirmed they have recorded the victim's statement before a magistrate and are actively investigating the case. Authorities are currently reviewing hospital security camera footage and have indicated the accused will be apprehended soon.