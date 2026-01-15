Air India Flight Suffers Engine Damage After Iran Airspace Closure Forces Return To Delhi

A New York-bound Air India aircraft encountered a series of disruptions on Thursday after being forced to return to Delhi due to the sudden closure of Iranian airspace, followed by engine damage caused by a foreign object at the airport. The incident occurred after the flight landed back in the capital and was taxiing in low-visibility conditions.

According to Air India, Flight AI101, which was scheduled to operate from Delhi to New York’s JFK airport, had to turn back shortly after departure because the unexpected Iranian airspace shutdown affected its planned route. After landing safely in Delhi, the aircraft struck a container or foreign object while moving on the taxiway amid dense fog, resulting in damage to its right engine.

A video shared online, reportedly filmed by a passenger on board, showed the aircraft parked on the tarmac with ground personnel surrounding it. The footage appeared to show visible damage to one of the engines, as engineers and staff assessed the situation.

In an official statement, an Air India spokesperson confirmed that all passengers and crew remained safe throughout the incident. The aircraft was moved to a designated parking bay, and the airline has grounded it for a detailed investigation. Necessary repairs will be carried out before the aircraft is cleared to fly again, a process that could potentially affect operations on certain A350 routes.

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and said it is assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements or refunds, depending on their preference. Air India reiterated that safety remains its top priority and assured continued support for travellers impacted by the disruption.

This incident follows another recent technical issue involving an Air India aircraft, highlighting a challenging period for the carrier. In late December, a Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Delhi was forced to return mid-air after the crew detected a drop in engine oil pressure shortly after take-off. That aircraft landed safely after the affected engine was shut down in line with standard operating procedures, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Aviation authorities are expected to review the latest incident as part of standard safety protocols, while Air India works to minimise operational disruptions arising from the grounding of the affected aircraft.