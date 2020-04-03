Air India pilot unions oppose 10 percent cut in allowances

Mumbai : Air India's pilot unions on Friday opposed the 10 per cent cut in employees' allowances, terming the decision as "unequal" and that goes against the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the companies to ensure that the salaries of the employees are not slashed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint letter to Air India chief Rajiv Bansal on Friday, the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) said the reduction in allowance was against the labour and employment ministry's advisory to all employers of public or private establishments not to terminate their employees or reduce their wages.

"We, the flying crew of Air India feel, immensely let down by the self-serving approach of the Executive Management Committee in the name of cost cutting measures.

The committee has completely disregarded the appeal made by the prime minister and the advisory from the labour and employment ministry," the pilot unions said.