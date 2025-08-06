Live
- Speeding motorist driving at 199 mph on Germany's Autobahn fined more than USD 1,000
- ‘Egirey Nee Rekkale’ from ‘Parada’ strikes an emotional chord
- Rising AI-Driven Cyber Attacks and Geopolitical Tensions Shaping India’s Cyber Risk Landscape, Aon Study
- Royal Stag BoomBox presents ‘Maybe’, a BoomBox Original song with Armaan Malik and Ikka - A Soulful Fusion of Bollywood Melody and Hip-Hop
- Suchitra Krishnamoorthi teases with new patriotic anthem ‘Vande Mataram’ ahead of Independence Day release
- ‘Bad Girls’ promises bold, emotional ride with fresh faces and strong message
- Microsoft’s AI Agent ‘Project Ire’ Can Independently Detect and Block Malware with High Accuracy
- Amla Oil for Hair Growth: DIY Guide to Thicker, Stronger Locks at Home
- Air India Set to Fly High Again — Full International Services Back by October!
- Center and State Governments carried out Relief and Rescue Operations at warfooting
Air India Set to Fly High Again — Full International Services Back by October!
Highlights
Air India will fully restart its global flights by October 1 after a temporary pause for safety checks. CEO Campbell Wilson says the airline is taking a careful, step-by-step approach.
Air India will slowly start flying international routes again.
The airline stopped some flights after a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.
Now, Air India’s CEO, Campbell Wilson, said the airline will bring back all its international flights step by step.
By October 1, all flights will be running like before the crash.
He said, “We are checking everything carefully. We want to be 100% sure about safety before starting full service again.”
