  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Air India Set to Fly High Again — Full International Services Back by October!

Air India Set to Fly High Again — Full International Services Back by October!
x

Air India Set to Fly High Again — Full International Services Back by October!

Highlights

Air India will fully restart its global flights by October 1 after a temporary pause for safety checks. CEO Campbell Wilson says the airline is taking a careful, step-by-step approach.

Air India will slowly start flying international routes again.

The airline stopped some flights after a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Now, Air India’s CEO, Campbell Wilson, said the airline will bring back all its international flights step by step.

By October 1, all flights will be running like before the crash.

He said, “We are checking everything carefully. We want to be 100% sure about safety before starting full service again.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick