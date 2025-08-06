Air India Set to Fly High Again — Full International Services Back by October!

Air India will slowly start flying international routes again.

The airline stopped some flights after a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Now, Air India’s CEO, Campbell Wilson, said the airline will bring back all its international flights step by step.

By October 1, all flights will be running like before the crash.

He said, “We are checking everything carefully. We want to be 100% sure about safety before starting full service again.”