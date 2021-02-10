Air India to resume flight services between Hubballi, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Air India on Tuesday announced that it will resume its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from February 16. The services were suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. According to Air India (AI) officials, the AI airbus will fly three days a week -- Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Air India started operating an A320 aircraft between the two cities four days a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) from January 20 last year. But two months later, it was forced to suspend it after Covid-19 outbreak and emergence of Mumbai as a virus hotspot.

Sharing the information, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "The Air India has introduced flights (AirBus) between Hubballi and Mumbai 3 days a week , every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Flights service will start from February 16th."

According to the reports, people from the region often go to Mumbai for business, employment and other purposes. There was a huge demand to restart air service between the two cities. Meanwhile, online bookings for this service are yet to commence. Hubballi airport is the third busiest in the State. Currently, Hubballi is connected by air to 12 cities in the country and an average of 1,500 passengers use it each day.