Air Marshal took over as New vice Chief in Indian Air Force

New Delhi: Air Marshal Vivek Ram Choudhary took over as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force on Thursday. He replaced Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora. Earlier, he was given the Guard of Honor at the Air Force Headquarters.

Till now Air Marshal Chaudhary was serving as the Commander-in-Chief of the Western Air Command (WAC) of the Air Force.

This command has the responsibility of protecting the country's airspace in the sensitive Ladakh region as well as other parts of North India.In a career spanning nearly 38 years, he has flown various fighter and trainer aircraft of the Air Force.

He has over 3800 hours of flying experience including operational flying of MiG-21, MiG-23MF, MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft.