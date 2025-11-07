Ajit Pawar's son lands in trouble over Pune land deal

A Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune involving a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth was embroiled in charges of irregularities and set off a political row, prompting the state government to order a high-level probe and suspend a sub-registrar.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday termed the land transaction "prima facie serious" and said he has sought information concerning the case from relevant departments, Ajit Pawar insisted he was no way connected with the controversial deal.

The Opposition slammed the ruling Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and demanded a judicial inquiry into the deal. The government has suspended a sub-registrar and set up a high-level committee to investigate alleged irregularities in the land deal.