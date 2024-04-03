Live
Akali Dal constitutes 15-member manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday announced the formation of a 15-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab for 13 seats slated on June 1.
"SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced the manifesto committee of the party for Parliamentary elections. Senior Akali leader Balwinder S. Bhundar will be chairman and Daljit Singh Cheema will be member secretary of the committee," SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said in a post on X.
He said the committee has 15 members and, in addition, six members have been added as special invitees, he added.
