All adults above 60 can get Covid booster

New Delhi: In a major step in the fight against Covid-19, the Centre will be vaccinating all adults above 60 years of age with precaution doses starting from Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Earlier, people with comorbidities above the age of 60 were eligible for precaution doses, which are third shots, meant to boost the immunity which naturally reduces after the first two shots of Covid vaccines.

The decision comes as the Centre also brings children in the age group of 12-14 years, expanding the vaccination programme.

The decision comes amid reports of a fresh outbreak of the infection in two major cities of China, Shenzhen and Shanghai which have imposed strict lockdown measures.

India rolled out its vaccination programme on January 16 last year with frontline workers getting priority. In phases, the vaccination programme was extended to include everyone above the age of 18 years. The inoculation of children below 18 years started this year.

Precaution dose is what is known as booster dose in other countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced precaution dose in a special address.