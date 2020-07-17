All set for Defence Minister's two day Ladakh trip

Jammu & Kashmir: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Leh airport on Friday morning for a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. During his stay, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane will accompany him.

The visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir comes at a time when there is a threat from both China and Pakistan. According to sources, the defence minister is expected to speak to field commanders to take stock of the ground situation.

After the marathon meeting, there may been internal deliberations to finalise the disengagement plan discussed for the second phase. Speaking about the trip, a government official said, "The Defence Minister will visit forward areas both at LAC and LoC to get a sense of the situation against China and Pakistan."

It may be noted that both Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a standoff since early May. While the initial disengagement has happened in some volatile areas, the de-induction of troops and heavy weapons is believed to be a measure for fully easing tensions.