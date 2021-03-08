All women staffed ran train from Mumbai to Lucknow on International women’s day

Railways also gave special gifts to women on the occasion of International Women's Day. During this time a special train was run from Mumbai to Lucknow, in which women staff from the driver to the guard took responsibility. the first female driver Surekha Yadav drove this train. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gave this information by tweeting.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote in his tweet, 'Nari Shakti Rail: Surekha Yadav, the first female driver of Indian Railways, ran the Mumbai-Lucknow special train on International Women's Day. During this time it was the women staff who took over the responsibility of the entire train.

The Railway Minister said that apart from this, the entire women employees also operated a special train in Bundelkhand. This train went from Jhansi to Gwalior. Piyush Goyal wrote in another tweet that complete empowerment all the way with Railways, Bundelkhand Special Train was operated by a team of women employees between Jhansi and Gwalior on International Women's Day.