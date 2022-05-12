Allahabad High Court to hear petition today seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal

The Allahabad High court will hear a petition today seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal. The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow bench that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI. The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple.

"Some Hindu groups and reputable Sants are claiming this monument as old Shiv temple supported by many historians and facts however many Historians believe it as Taj Mahal was built-up by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya @ Taj Mahal appears to be one of the Jyotirling i.e. the outstanding Siva Temples," the plea stated. However, the petitioner has claimed that the Centre has refused to divulge details for the restrictions within the Archeological Survey of India-managed heritage site in Agra.

"I am confident that the High Court will decide on the plea soon," he said.