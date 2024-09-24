Alleged Child Rapist Dies In Police Shootout Near Mumbai

A man charged with sexually assaulting two young girls in Badlapur, near Mumbai, has died following a violent encounter with police. The incident occurred as officers were transporting 23-year-old Akshay Shinde for questioning related to a separate case.



According to police reports, Shinde managed to seize a constable's firearm inside the police vehicle near Mumbra bypass around 6:30 PM. He then opened fire, wounding the officer. In response, another policeman shot Shinde, critically injuring him. The suspect was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

The injured constable, identified as Nilesh More, is currently receiving medical treatment.

This incident stems from a new complaint filed by Shinde's ex-wife, accusing him of rape and assault. Their marriage had lasted only five days before she left him.

The shooting has sparked controversy, with opposition parties suggesting it may have been a staged "encounter." In response to these allegations, the Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team to examine the circumstances surrounding Shinde's death.

As the story develops, it threatens to escalate into a political issue, with opposition members raising questions about the official account of events.