‘AMA SuVahak’ to create skilled women drivers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to usher in a new era of women-led mobility with the launch of “AMA SuVahak -- Atmanirbhar Mahila SuVahak,” a flagship scheme aimed at increasing women’s participation in the driving profession promoting entrepreneurship and ensuring safe, dignified transport services across the State.

The Commerce and Transport department on Saturday held a meeting with SLBC member banks to ensure coordinated and effective implementation of the scheme. The meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, was attended by senior representatives of major public and private sector banks and Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.

Padhee urged banks to adopt fast-track loan processing, simplified documentation and set up dedicated facilitation desks to support aspiring women drivers. Thakur highlighted that the scheme will provide interest-free loans for purchasing four-wheelers, besides support for licensing, structured driving training and entrepreneurship through Odisha Yatri platform. He assured full cooperation from Transport department and district authoritie for smooth onboarding of applicants.

Banks expressed strong support, agreeing to extend financing through target-based loan sanctions, simplified norms and timely disbursal to ensure maximum outreach. The scheme aims to create 1,100 AMA SuVahaks over four years. Eligible women must be 21-40 years old, have a family income below Rs 3 lakh, and be trained at any of Odisha’s four Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs).

The government will provide 10 per cent down payment, cover CGTMSE charges, pay the interest during the three-month moratorium and bear annual interest costs. It will also offer handhold support to ensure stable engagement of the vehicles.

The AMA SuVahak initiative is expected to empower women with financial independence while creating a new cadre of skilled women drivers, contributing to safer mobility and inclusive economic growth across Odisha.