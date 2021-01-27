Amazing pagdi! Modi’s turban pics go viral! 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for donning unique headgears. And, continuing the tradition on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day parade, the Prime Minister wore a special turban.

Within moments, the pics of PM Modi sporting the unique pagdi went viral. In fact, his choice of turbans, particularly on the occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day, has made a distinctive statement of his personality.

The colourful 'pagdi' he wore this time is a gift to Modi by the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar. The bright-coloured turban was complemented by his grey jacket and cream-coloured shawl.

On the 71st Republic Day in 2020, Modi had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. On Republic Day 2019, the PM had worn a yellowish-orange turban which had a red tail.