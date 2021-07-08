Amazon announces Prime Day sale on July 26-27 in India

Amazon on Thursday announced that it is all set for its annual Prime Day event in India on July 26 and 27 that will deliver deals and savings across categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, etc.

It will also include Amazon devices, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen, furniture, everyday essentials and more to Prime members, along with new launches, entertainment benefits and much more.



Through the two-day event, the company will continue its efforts to empower and support lakhs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to bounce back from the economic disruption owing to the second wave of Covid-19.



"We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times," Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.



"We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes," Agarwal added.



Prime members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers.



SMBs across the country witnessed great success during the last edition of Prime Day in India.



Over 91,000 sellers from over 5,900 pin codes saw success during Prime Day 2020; more than 62,000 were from non-metro and tier 2/3 cities across India and 31,000 sellers witnessed their highest sales.



Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 22 countries including India.