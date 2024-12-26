Ambedkar's vision for country neglected by Congress: Modi

Khajuraho: Stepping up the attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the GOP of ignoring BR Ambedkar’s contribution to the country and always giving the credit to one family. PM’s comments, made during an event to lay the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa river linking project in Madhya Pradesh, came amid a row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar, which have attracted criticism from the Congress and other Opposition parties.

Speaking at the event in Khajuraho, Modi said only nations with well-managed water resources can make progress and that Ambedkar’s vision played a significant role in strengthening the country’s water resources.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s vision and farsightedness have contributed significantly to strengthening India’s water resources, water management, and dam construction. Ambedkar ji played a crucial role in the development of major river valley projects in India. His efforts are also behind the formation of the current Central Water Commission,” the PM said

But the Congress, he said, never paid heed to the country’s growing need for water conservation and did not recognise the efforts of the architect of the Constitution as a water conservationist. Congress and governance do not go together, the PM emphasised, adding that past Congress governments delayed projects for 35-40 years after laying their foundation stones.

“The major challenge of the 21st century is water security. In the 21st century, only those countries that have adequate water resources with proper management will move forward,” he said.

The PM’s attack follows similar scathing remarks against the Congress over the Ambedkar issue by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma.