Ambitious programme to upskill youth

Lucknow: Ensuring the progress of the citizens, the Yogi government is on the one hand working tirelessly to establish industries in diverse sectors in the state and on the other honing skills of youth on a large scale to prepare them as skilled manpower for suitable placements in these industrial units.

The Government's determination to provide skill to every hand has already started bearing fruit and a total of 16.50 lakh youth have been trained in various trades over the last six years of the Yogi government under the Skill Development Mission.

Even before the UP Global Investors Summit- 2023, the Yogi government has succeeded in bringing investment proposals worth lakhs of crores of rupees from both within the country and abroad. Under the Skill Development Mission in UP, the Yogi government, which has so far provided employment to 2.61 crore people through employment fairs, has also got more than 4.62 lakh youth employed by providing them the required training. Under the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, more than 38,000 youths of the state were connected with industries and other establishments for their training.

The motive of CM Yogi is to equip the youth with all those skills that can help them excel not only in the domestic companies, but also firms in the Gulf, Europe, and America. In this context, the youths are also being provided lessons in foreign languages by the Skill Development Department.

With the establishment of 38 new state Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Uttar Pradesh, the government continues to fulfill the Chief Minister's commitment to providing skills to every individual.