Amid multi-layered security for Modi's visit, Jammu's Palli village waits eagerly to welcome him

Jammu: A multi-layered security set-up is in place on Saturday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu's Samba district on Sunday.

The security set-up was beefed up with traffic restrictions after Friday's terror attack in Jammu city in which two terrorists and a CISF officer were killed.

Despite the attack, residents of Palli village remain unfazed and jubilant about Modi's visit.

The otherwise sleepy village has come to life in a big way as the locals are enthusiastically waiting for the VVIP visit.

Village elders are unable to recall the last time they witnessed such an outburst of joy and activity.

More than 100 hotels, including the luxury ones, have been booked in Jammu, Bari Brahmana and Samba for the lodging of delegates, who will attend the two-day Panchayat Raj Diwas on Sunday.

The delegates include officials from the government, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Block Development Councils, District Development Councils, as well as senior politicians.

To make the area under the Palli panchayat as "the country's first carbon-free area", a solar power project of 500 KVA capacity has been installed to provide electricity to 340 households.

It is estimated that the function will be attended by more than one lakh people.

A high alert has been sounded all along the International Border, while strict security arrangements have been made in the cities of Srinagar and Jammu as well.

The venue of Modi's function in Palli panchayat has been declared out of bound for the people after a three-tier anti-sabotage exercise was carried out at the venue.

Security around vital installations across Jammu and Kashmir has been further beefed up while security drills like landing of helicopters and high speed movement of vehicles were carried out at the venue.

Traffic advisory in this regard said: "In view of the VVIP visit at Palli Bari Brahmana (venue of function) Samba district on April 24, 2022, the public, PRIs attending the function are advised to adopt the designated routes."

The security checkpoints connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have been strengthened with the additional deployment of security forces and no one is allowed to enter without checking.