Amidst Turmoil, Sharad Pawar Reaches Out to Nawab Malik After Bail

Sources reveal that Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has extended his support to senior party member Nawab Malik following the latter's interim bail in a money laundering case. The telephone conversation is not only a political gesture but also an inquiry into Nawab Malik's well-being, a topic of concern over the past 18 months.



In their dialogue, Nawab Malik reportedly conveyed to Sharad Pawar that his immediate focus lies on his health. After being granted medical relief by the Supreme Court on August 14, Nawab Malik, a former Maharashtra minister, was discharged from the hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a kidney ailment.

The NCP currently experiences a rift between two factions—one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by his nephew Ajit Pawar. Both factions are actively seeking the allegiance of Nawab Malik, who holds significant influence within the party.

Notably, upon his release, Nawab Malik declared his commitment to remain with the original NCP, opting not to align with any faction. This decision has sparked speculation about his political affiliation.

While there are hopes from the Ajit Pawar camp that Nawab Malik may eventually lend his support to their faction, no official announcement to that effect has been made. In a recent visit to Nawab Malik's residence, leaders from the Ajit camp, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, engaged in discussions with him.

Additionally, NCP MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, visited Nawab Malik in the hospital upon his discharge. She clarified that her visit was not politically motivated but rather a gesture of welcome and concern.