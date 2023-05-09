Live
- Amit Shah bats for infra development in bordering villages to counter cross-border crime
- Three Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha's Kalahandi
- After facing criticism, Goa govt clarifies 'paid holiday' order for Karnataka voters
- ED raids bookie Anil Jaisinghani's house in Thane
- India U17 men's football team gear up for Getafe FC clash
- Team VD 12 Celebrates Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday in Style!
- Botsa Satyanarayana assures farmers of justice, slams Naidu for false propaganda
- Teja's Ahimsa Receives a New Release Date
- NIA arrests five in Tamil Nadu PFI case
- Google IO 2023: From Pixel 7a to Fold, all we expect to launch
Amit Shah bats for infra development in bordering villages to counter cross-border crime
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised on the need for the infrastructure development in the villages located near the different international borders of the country in order to prevent cross- border trade there.
Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised on the need for the infrastructure development in the villages located near the different international borders of the country in order to prevent cross- border trade there.
"Our border security policy is clear on this issue. We need strong and effective infrastructure development in the villages near the international borders at par with other villages. We want these border villages to be well connected," the Union Home Minister said while addressing a programme at a Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at Benapole-Petrapole Border under Bangaon subdivision in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
Pointing out that the land-port at the Petrapole border is playing an important role in boosting international trade, the Union Home Minister said that the proposed second cargo gate at this border will boost the cross- border trade to a great extent.
"This land-port is not just contributing to the country's economic development but also acting as an ambassador in strengthening the ties with our neighbouring country," he said.
Prior to attending the BSF programme, Shah visited the ancestral residence of Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko in North Kolkata and paid homage to the Nobel laureate Indian poet, writer, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. "Gurudev is such a poet who has written the national anthem of two countries," he said.