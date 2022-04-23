Amit Shah meets Nitish Kumar at Patna airport

Patna: Shortly after his arrival in Patna on a day-long visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday at a VIP rest room in the airport.

Shah, who arrived at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on board a chartered plane at 12.20 p.m., was received by Governor Phagu Chauhan, Nitish Kumar, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal and other senior leaders.

A picture of the closed-door meeting was doing the rounds on social media, which shows Nitish Kumar sitting along side Shah and Jaiswal.

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known.

Shah's visit comes a day after Nitish Kumar visited RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence for an Iftar party.

While Rabri Devi's son Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that a secret discussion took place regarding the formation of government in Bihar at the party, the Chief Minister said he attended it after receiving an invitation from Tejashwi Yadav and such parties are organised by political parties in the state.

After his meeting with Nitish Kumar, Shah proceeded to Jagdishpur to address a rally.

After Jagdishpur, Shah will go to Sasaram where he is a chief guest in a convocation ceremony of Narayan Medical college.

The Union Minister will go to the Gaya airport, from where he will return to Delhi.