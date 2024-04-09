Amit Shah poised to become Minister again

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was born on October 22,1964. Time of birth, 5:20 AM, Place of birth, Mumbai. Birth star Bharani, first Charan. Zodiac sign Aries ascendant Virgo. Lagna tells about natives structure, determination, courage, and longevity.

Lagna lord Mercury is in second house along with 12th lord sun.

Mercury has got six Bindu in libra sign. Hence, Lagna lord will have more strength. Due to this reason he will be courageous and daring person and will take bold steps. His financial position will be very sound. Third and eighth Lord Mars is in 11th house in debilitated position. Ayush Karaka Saturn is in sixth house.

Ketu is in fourth house. Eighth house occupied by moon. Ninth house is occupied by Jupiter. 10th house by Rahu. 12th house is occupied by second and ninth Lord Venus. Hence, though he came from a very poor family, he has risen in politics and also is financially sound. He will take very quick decisions.

From 16 December 2021 to 16 December 2037 native will run Jupiter major period. Here Jupiter is in ninth house. In Taurus sign Jupiter is having six Bindu in Ashtaka varga and again Jupiter in Kritika star. Hence, he will get excellent developments during this period. From 3rd February 2024, to 16 August 2026 native will run Jupiter major period by Saturn sub period. Hence in the coming Parliamentary elections, he will win and become MP and he will become a minister again.

From moon sign 28 March 2025 to May 2032, native will run seven and half years saturn period. During this period, he could face some health problems. Hence he should perform the japa of Jupiter and Saturn once in a year as remedial measures.